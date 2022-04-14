Cumberlands women's lacrosse story

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Evans Chebet wins the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s race

Chebet finished the race in 2:06:51. Evans Chebet of Kenya emerged from an unusually crowded professional field to win the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s race. Chebet, 33, finished on Monday with a time of 2:06:51. Despite a strong lead group managing to stay together through the Newton hills, Chebet was still able to make a decisive move in Mile 22.
Daily Voice

PA TikTok Mom Runs Boston Marathon

Alysha Flynn ran as an escape for years. The York, PA mom and running coach thought that the sport would save her, she wrote on Instagram the morning of the 2022 Boston Marathon. "I wanted to succeed because it would save me. Help me," she wrote. "While I loved racing,...
Hinton News

West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — West Virginia’s navigable rivers continue to produce hefty catfish, including one that recently broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch, WV, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the Kanawha River. He was using cut shad for bait. Carver’s record fish was 45.51 inches long and weighed 61.28 pounds. The fish eclipsed the previous WV weight record of 59.74 pounds held by Mark Blauvelt. However, the length record of 50.15 inches held by Justin Goode still stands. Carver’s record catch was measured by WVDNR hatchery manager Ryan Bosserman. Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations. The post West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record appeared first on The Hinton News.
