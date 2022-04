Checkout the above video for a detailed look at your Certified Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Overnight low temperatures are warmer than average and you can expect the same trend from the daytime highs. We should be at 78 degrees in mid-April but we'll see temperatures in the 80s the next few days in the inland areas and upper 70s at the coast- even though much-needed rain and thunderstorms are back in the forecast starting tomorrow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO