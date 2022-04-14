Texas governor says traffic from Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal after agreement

GOLIAD, Texas – The Diocese of Victoria and the Texas Historic Commission are currently working on a partnership agreement. The agreement will turn management and operation of the presidio over to the state agency. According to Scott McMahon, Director of Presidio La Bahia at the Diocese of Victoria, the partnership is a win-win. It would bring more resources and expertise to help preserve the fort. It will also enhance the historical interpretation for visitors.

