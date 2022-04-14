2 Cellos One Night Only in Las Vegas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas(KLAS)- With their YouTube videos racking millions of views.. Croatian cellist duo 2 Cellos have taken the classical world by storm. Jillian Lopez chatted with 2 Cellos member, Stjepan Hauser about their success. The duo are coming to Las Vegas with a one night only show at The Virgin Hotels today.

