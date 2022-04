Week of March 21-25: SB city council and committee meetings. Here's the weekly listing of meetings of the Santa Barbara city council and various city commissions. All now are by webinar/Zoom. A long-time Edhat subscriber, concerned about government transparency, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have accessible a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of possible Santa Barbara city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think, good idea, waste of time, suggestions for improvement? There were requests for coverage of Carpinteria and Goleta; volunteers to do that and/or County meetings, please contact info@edhat.com.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO