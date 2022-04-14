ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County recognizes volunteers who support victims of crime

By Anna Padilla
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office is recognizing some of the county’s outstanding volunteers. The DA’s office created the Volunteer Victim Service Alliance Program to help paid advocates and staff deal with the immense number of cases, from sexual assault to domestic violence.

Over the last four years, the office has trained more than 100 volunteers. Twenty volunteers were honored on Thursday. “Our paid advocates, our lawyers, our paralegals, and investigators, we all rely on these volunteer advocates to really help us get the job done and try to provide justice for our victims,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez.

The volunteers were invaluable during the pandemic, helping out more than 1,000 victims a month. The next Victim’s Services Alliance Class begins May 16 .

