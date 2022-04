Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.

TV SHOWS ・ 19 HOURS AGO