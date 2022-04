Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Tara Thomas has joined its Residential Property Services division as a portfolio manager in its local office. Thomas has 28 years of property management experience and previously was with S. L. Nusbaum, where she managed a portfolio in the Richmond and Petersburg areas. Prior to that, she was the property manager at Swift Creek Commons after serving in several leadership roles with United Dominion Realty.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO