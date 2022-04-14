ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor says traffic from Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal after agreement

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that...

The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

White House says it’s glad Texas Gov Abbott ‘backing down’ over border inspection ‘stunt’

The White House is signalling a measure of appreciation towards Texas governor Greg Abbott after he ended the unnecessary commercial vehicle inspections that caused a significant portion of US-Mexico cross-border trade to grind to a standstill earlier this week. In a statement to The Independent, a White House spokesperson said: “We appreciate him backing down in response to the economic harm he was causing to U.S. businesses and consumers.“Even in the face of a global pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, Americans are getting back to work and able to support themselves and their families with good-paying jobs. Elected...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Greg Abbott faces fire for busing migrants to DC: ‘This is kidnapping’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced harsh criticism after he bused migrants to Washington DC. The governor of Texas, who is facing reelection but won his primary election last month, delivered a bus of undocumented immigrants to the nation’s capital on Monday when a bus full of migrants parked in front of the building that houses Fox News, NBC News and C-Span’s offices. American Enterprise Institute emeritus scholar Norman Ornstein, who tracks political polarisation, did not mince words in his criticism. This is kidnapping across state lines. The Justice Department, via the US Attorney in Texas, should prosecute Abbott and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Second bus of migrants from Texas arrives in DC as Abbott continues to battle White House

Washington DC was the site of a second arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants who apparently voluntarily accepted rides to the city from Texas on Thursday.The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, is engaged in a duel with the Biden administration over his criticism of their handling of illegal migration. Republicans have resisted every effort by the Biden administration to roll back cuts to legal migrations as well as policies deemed as inhumane, and in particular demanded that the CDC reaffirm the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to turn asylum-seekers away at the border due to Covid concerns, a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
WJLA

Third group of migrants arrive in DC from Texas under Abbott's plan

WASHINGTON (7News) — The third group of migrants arrived in Washington D.C. Friday morning as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's response to what he says is President Joe Biden's "ongoing failure to secure the border.”. “This is sending a message to both the president and Congress – Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

White House says Texas plan to bus migrants to DC is 'publicity stunt'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., is an unenforceable publicity stunt that would require migrants to volunteer for the trip, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. Abbott has announced plans to bus illegal immigrants released into the state by the Border Patrol...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reopens some border crossings after bipartisan backlash, '$5 avocados'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has begun rolling back new inspection rules for commercial trucks crossing into Texas from Mexico, following days of sometimes blistering criticism from businesses on both sides of the border, Mexican state and federal governments, the White House, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Democratic gubernatorial rival Beto O'Rourke, and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (R), among many others.
TEXAS STATE

