By: Meghan Schiller and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Two Duquesne Light workers were taken to the hospital after they were shocked while working on a utility pole in McCandless. After a power surge Wednesday, neighbors said they ran outside to find an unconscious Duquesne Light employee. Jim Vent said he saw his neighbor, who is a nurse, giving CPR to an employee who had been working on a newly installed utility pole on Brandywine Drive. “He was just unconscious and on the ground. And like I said, the nice nurse neighbor was hard at work on him,” said Vent. Vent said a power...

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO