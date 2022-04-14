Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Tyler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. It's been a whirlwind month for Tyler, who has been claimed twice by the Padres after being DFA'd twice by the Angels, once by the Red Sox and once by San Diego since March 19. In fact, the right-hander has been shuttled around so much that he hasn't been able to get into any major- or minor-league games yet this season. Tyler allowed four runs over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season and posted a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his five relief appearances.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO