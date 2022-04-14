ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tigers' Javier Baez: Late scratch Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Baez was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Castro
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Heads to bench Friday

Rodgers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Rodgers is 2-for-23 with an RBI, a run and 10 strikeouts while starting all six games so far this season, and he'll take a day on the bench to reset Friday. Garrett Hampson will start at the keystone in his place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Tigers
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out

Senzel (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel remains out for the fourth consecutive game, but he was reportedly available off the bench Friday and the same could be true Saturday. That likely means he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though his lingering absence creates doubt. Aristides Aquino has gotten more regular playing time in Senzel's absence, and he'll hit sixth while starting in right field Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting again Saturday

Myers (thumb) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlanta. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Myers skipped batting practice Friday due to a thumb issue and didn't end up getting into the game. Whether or not he's available off the bench Saturday is not yet clear. Matt Beaty will pick up a start in right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Remains out of lineup

Grichuk isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Grichuk will be out of the Rockies' lineup for a third consecutive game, but the team hasn't given any indication that he's dealing with an injury. Sam Hilliard will start in center field and bat seventh.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy