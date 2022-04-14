ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rips third homer of season

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Haniger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Jordan Spieth gets interrupted by a deer at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth had an unexpected interruption during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links. At that moment in the second round, Spieth was tied for 30th at a 2-under par. While he lined up for his second shot on the No. 8 fairway, a deer appeared from the forest. After running across the grass all the way to the sand, the deer turned around and headed back to the woods.
PETS
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch joins ownership group for NHL's Kraken

Marshawn Lynch still has plenty of love for Seattle and its sports scene. So perhaps it's no big surprise the five-time Pro Bowler is now connected to the city's new hockey franchise. The Seattle Kraken announced Monday that Lynch and Seattle-based rapper Macklemore are now minority investors in the team,...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Heads to bench Friday

Rodgers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Rodgers is 2-for-23 with an RBI, a run and 10 strikeouts while starting all six games so far this season, and he'll take a day on the bench to reset Friday. Garrett Hampson will start at the keystone in his place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out

Senzel (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel remains out for the fourth consecutive game, but he was reportedly available off the bench Friday and the same could be true Saturday. That likely means he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though his lingering absence creates doubt. Aristides Aquino has gotten more regular playing time in Senzel's absence, and he'll hit sixth while starting in right field Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting again Saturday

Myers (thumb) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlanta. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Myers skipped batting practice Friday due to a thumb issue and didn't end up getting into the game. Whether or not he's available off the bench Saturday is not yet clear. Matt Beaty will pick up a start in right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Optioned to Triple-A

Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Rojas began the season on the major-league roster since Taylor Ward (groin) was on the injured list. The 29-year-old Rojas appeared in six games and hit .150 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and six strikeouts. He'll now head to the minors after Ward was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Remains out of lineup

Grichuk isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Grichuk will be out of the Rockies' lineup for a third consecutive game, but the team hasn't given any indication that he's dealing with an injury. Sam Hilliard will start in center field and bat seventh.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: Sent back to minors

Tyler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. It's been a whirlwind month for Tyler, who has been claimed twice by the Padres after being DFA'd twice by the Angels, once by the Red Sox and once by San Diego since March 19. In fact, the right-hander has been shuttled around so much that he hasn't been able to get into any major- or minor-league games yet this season. Tyler allowed four runs over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season and posted a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his five relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA

