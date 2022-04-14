Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Back in action

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
Comments / 0