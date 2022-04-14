Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Hits first homer of season

Madrigal went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rockies. Madrigal only recorded one hit through his first four games but has bounced back admirably and is now riding a three-game hitting streak, going 6-for-13 (.462) in the process. Plus, he has knocked extra-base hits in each of his last two contests as well. The second baseman seems to be turning things around following a dreadful start to the campaign.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO