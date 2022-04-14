ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Hits first homer of season

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's 5-1 win over the White...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes moonshot homer on game’s first pitch

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the board with his first home run of the 2022 MLB season, and he hit it on the first pitch of Friday night’s Los Angeles Angels game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On the first pitch, Ohtani cranked a 96...
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Raleigh, IL
KING 5

Mitch Haniger placed on COVID-19 IL following Mariners' home opener

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the COVID-19 injured list after he reported symptoms and tested positive on Saturday. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Haniger took an at-home test that was positive and followed up with a subsequent test at the ballpark that confirmed the original.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani hits first two homers of 2022 season

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night against the Rangers (LAA-TEX GameTracker) hit his first two home runs of the 2022 season. Here's a look:. That's a 407-foot blast that came at the expense of a 96-mph Matt Bush fastball -- the first pitch of the game. That's career home run No. 94 for Ohtani, and his fifth career leadoff home run. This one also entitles him to one (1) high-fashion cowboy hat:
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

White Sox leave Andrew Vaughn off Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not list Andrew Vaughn as a starter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vaughn will take a seat Sunday while the White Sox start Adam Engel in right field. Engel will bat ninth against the Rays. Vaughn is off to a fantastic start...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Keibert Ruiz not in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ruiz is being replaced behind the plate by Riley Adams versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 35 games this season, Ruiz has a .229 batting average with a .514 OPS, 2 runs and 2...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Off White#The White Sox
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Records three hits

Madrigal went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rockies. Madrigal only recorded one hit through his first four games but has bounced back admirably and is now riding a three-game hitting streak, going 6-for-13 (.462) in the process. Plus, he has knocked extra-base hits in each of his last two contests as well. The second baseman seems to be turning things around following a dreadful start to the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Series From Rays in Deja Vu Game 2

The Chicago White Sox won their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a victorious effort Saturday on the South Side. After taking Friday’s contest by a score of 3-2, the Pale Hose won the second game of the set in a similar fashion. Strong pitching from Michael Kopech, a long fly off Jose Abreu’s bat, and elite base running by Luis Robert propelled the Sox to victory.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Summoned from minors

The Rockies recalled Welker from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He'll offer the Rockies an extra right-handed bat off the bench after Garrett Hampson (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Hampson had started in only three of the Rockies' first eight games, so there won't be an immediate opening for Welker to pick up steady at-bats in the Colorado infield.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Slugs game-winning homer

Dozier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Tigers. His sixth-inning blast off Will Vest broke open a 1-1 tie, giving Dozier his first homer of the season. The 30-year-old has been making consistent contact to begin the year, slashing .296/.321/.481 with only four strikeouts in 27 at-bats -- a big improvement on the .219/.300/.394 line and 27.7 percent strikeout rate he posted over the last two seasons, if he can keep it up.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo starting for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed Michael Hermosillo as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hermosillo will bat eighth and play centerfield Sunday while Jason Heyward catches a breather. Hermosillo has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 8.2 fantasy points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 8 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with an .500 OPS and 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy