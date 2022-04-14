Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Out Thursday

Molina is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers with what Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol termed as "soreness," John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina appears to be dealing with general body fatigue rather than any sort of injury, even though he'll be on the bench for the third game in a row. Marmol already said that Molina will be back behind the plate for Tuesday's game in Miami, catching Opening Day starter Adam Wainwright in that contest. From there, Marmol suggested that Molina and No. 2 backstop Andrew Knizner could split starts at catcher until Molina's soreness subsides.

