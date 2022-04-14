Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Looks good to go

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
Molina is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers with what Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol termed as "soreness," John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina appears to be dealing with general body fatigue rather than any sort of injury, even though he'll be on the bench for the third game in a row. Marmol already said that Molina will be back behind the plate for Tuesday's game in Miami, catching Opening Day starter Adam Wainwright in that contest. From there, Marmol suggested that Molina and No. 2 backstop Andrew Knizner could split starts at catcher until Molina's soreness subsides.
