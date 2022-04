WESTPORT — The school board is seeking a combined $439,000 in federal relief money from the town to add playgrounds to the two middle schools. It includes $222,000 for Bedford Middle School and $217,000 for Coleytown Middle School, covering the equipment, surface material, installation and site work. Each school would install a FitCore Extreme Playground, which are considered to be more like obstacle courses that benefit teens and adults.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 23 DAYS AGO