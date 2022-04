AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Strom Thurmond senior Taylor Dean, holds herself to very high standards, which is why she ranked third in her graduating class. Dean participates in several extracurricular activities at Strom Thurmond, she is the Student Body President and the Beta Club Treasure. She even maintains a 5.05 GPA. Taylor will also graduate from high school with an Associates degree in Art.

