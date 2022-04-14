ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Weld County deputy arrested on stalking allegations

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on suspicion of stalking, domestic violence and harassment Thursday.

An investigation conducted by the Greeley Police Department revealed WCSO Deputy John Maedel allegedly started sending a female victim text messages and calling her last December, and it progressed to him following her and threatening her.

Officer stabbed in face, permanent damage likely

The victim was granted a temporary restraining order against Maedel on April 8 which is what prompted WCSO to launch the investigation by Greeley PD.

Maedel is on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, according to WCSO.

