Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Temperatures are cooling down slightly across the region, but staying above average Thursday. The coast will be in the 70s, and valleys in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Low clouds will filter across the Central Coast in the morning, creating visibility issues. There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10:00 am for the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. Some fog may also develop on the eastern portion of the South Coast.

