Easton, PA

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Times News
 3 days ago

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health &...

CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: National Puppy Day!

This Wednesday Friendsday also just so happens to be National Puppy Day! Katie Kennedy joined us from Austin Humane Society along with Marceau and Bordeaux, plus an AHS spring calendar full of activities including their annual car raffle, kitten season, and more!.
AUSTIN, TX
KGET 17

Animal Care Center pet of the week: Meet Ellie

Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group. Studio 17's Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about Ellie, the pet of the week available for adoption. Ellie is an eight-year-old Pitbull who was overbred by her previous owners. She is now...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Phys.org

Octopus farms raise huge animal welfare concerns - and they're unsustainable too

When you imagine an octopus's world, you might well see a curious creature in a complex undersea environment. Yet the reality of life for some octopuses is existence within a barren tank, inescapably surrounded by humans and other octopuses. This is the bleak world of octopus farming—and soon there could be new commercial farms on the horizon.
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Easton, PA
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Easton, PA
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Find a golden egg & win: Moneyman's Easter Egg Hunt returns

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. – The Easter Bunny may have some competition, as the mysterious Moneyman returns with an egg hunt at Windber Recreation Park on April 16 at 8:15 p.m. 4,000 colorful eggs filled with both sour and sweet mouthwatering treats, will be strategically hidden throughout the park, but two of them are eggstra […]
WINDBER, PA
WTOL-TV

Activists want rewrite of century-old Michigan animal welfare laws

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A century-old Michigan law continues to have an impact on local animal shelters and rescue groups. The law—written back in 1919—essentially defines animals as property, complicating intervention efforts. A West Michigan animal advocacy group highlighted a harrowing ordeal that played out earlier this...
KENT COUNTY, MI
News On 6

OKC Animal Welfare: 3 Pets Dead After SE OKC House Fire

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning. The fire was located on Southeast 51st Street, just west of South Sunnylane Road. The blaze caused heavy damage to the home. Fire officials said it could have been prevented if the home had working smoke alarms.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

