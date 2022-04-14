ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, AL

Buckhorn High honors six students on military signing day

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244rEg_0f9jmpu600

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) – Buckhorn High School hosted its first military signing day, honoring six graduating seniors.

Five of the students have enlisted in the military.

Rising egg prices has cafe shelling out extra cash

“I’ve wanted to be in the Army since I was a little kid, and the guard helped me pursue that while going into college,” said future Army National Guard member Brooke Faginkrantz. “They gave me a lot of college benefits, so it’s just a nice feeling going and enlisting in something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid.”

During the ceremony, Buckhorn senior Julian Jacobs accepted an NROTC National Scholarship, which will pay for four years of school at the college of Jacob’s choice. He plans to attend Texas A&M.

“It’s a big weight taken off my shoulders,” said Jacobs. “I’m on the way there.”

Caelan Anderson signed with the Army on Thursday, and he said he is ready to take the next step forward in life.

Colbert Co. animal shelter in need of repairs, donations

“I’m feeling pretty excited,” said Anderson. “I’m getting closer to basic, and this is a big moment in my life.”

After graduation, Nathan Wright is headed to boot camp to train for the Navy.

“It’s been a long journey from being small to now,” said Donovan Wright, father of Nathan Wright. “It’s amazing to see.”

The Buckhorn senior honored on Thursday signed with the Army, Navy, and National Guard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Air Force Academy expels 22 cadets for 2020 cheating scandal

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado has expelled 22 students and put hundreds more on probation for cheating and plagiarism while learning from home in 2020, the school’s top officer said Wednesday. In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Springs college decided to send all...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
New Market, AL
The Lima News

Exchange Club honors students

ALLEN COUNTY — The Lima Exchange Club held its meeting at the Eagles Lodge on Robb Avenue to honor students who have made a change in their attitude and performance in high school and are now heading forward toward graduation with the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence award. The...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#College#Highschool#Buckhorn High School#Army National Guard#Texas A M#Colbert Co#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy