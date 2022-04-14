Buckhorn High honors six students on military signing day

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) – Buckhorn High School hosted its first military signing day, honoring six graduating seniors.

Five of the students have enlisted in the military.

“I’ve wanted to be in the Army since I was a little kid, and the guard helped me pursue that while going into college,” said future Army National Guard member Brooke Faginkrantz. “They gave me a lot of college benefits, so it’s just a nice feeling going and enlisting in something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid.”

During the ceremony, Buckhorn senior Julian Jacobs accepted an NROTC National Scholarship, which will pay for four years of school at the college of Jacob’s choice. He plans to attend Texas A&M.

“It’s a big weight taken off my shoulders,” said Jacobs. “I’m on the way there.”

Caelan Anderson signed with the Army on Thursday, and he said he is ready to take the next step forward in life.

“I’m feeling pretty excited,” said Anderson. “I’m getting closer to basic, and this is a big moment in my life.”

After graduation, Nathan Wright is headed to boot camp to train for the Navy.

“It’s been a long journey from being small to now,” said Donovan Wright, father of Nathan Wright. “It’s amazing to see.”

The Buckhorn senior honored on Thursday signed with the Army, Navy, and National Guard.

