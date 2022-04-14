ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Jack Oleson, an initial Vail Mountain investor, turns 97 Friday

By John LaConte
 3 days ago
As legend has it, Vail Mountain started with six general partners and a few dozen investors who paid $5,000 apiece to be a part of the company. Those investors received a piece of land for a home site in Vail Village and four lifetime ski passes, says Jack Oleson....

