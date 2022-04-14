ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Regulators approve CSX's purchase of a regional railroad

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f9jmEgZ00

Federal regulators have approved CSX's purchase of Pan Am Railways, a regional railroad in the northeastern United States that will expand CSX's network in New England.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Thursday that the deal that was first announced in late 2020 can now be completed.

The deal will expand CSX's 23-state network into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, while adding to its reach in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. CSX will also acquire Pan Am’s partial ownership of a 600-mile joint venture with Norfolk Southern railroad called Pan Am Southern.

Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said Pan-Am is relatively small compared to CSX, but it is rare for railroads to find an opportunity to expand their networks like this, and the deal will bring some additional volume.

Regulators said the deal should improve Pan-Am's rail network because CSX has more capital to invest in the tracks, and customers will benefit from being able to ship their goods across the region on a single railroad. There may also be environmental benefits from the deal because CSX uses newer, more efficient locomotives.

Pan Am, which is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts, will now become part of Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX.

Before the deal, CSX was already one of the nation's largest railroads operating more than 21,000 miles (34,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Regulators OK purchase of solar park despite objections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have approved utilities’ $433 million purchase of the state’s first and largest utility-scale solar project using battery storage in Kenosha County. The Public Service Commission’s action comes despite objections from consumer advocacy groups, which have raised affordability and reliability concerns with...
MADISON, WI
WTAJ

Pennsylvania approves stronger charter school regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania regulatory board on Monday approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to subject charter schools to stronger ethics and accounting measures and to try to root out any discriminatory admissions decisions. The 3-2 party-line vote by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission was on a proposed regulation that, along with Wolf, was […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
Local
Vermont Government
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Jacksonville, VT
Local
Vermont Business
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
explore venango

Gov. Wolf Welcomes Commission’s Unanimous Approval of Updates to Minimum Wage Act Regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf commended the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) for its ​unanimous approval of final-form regulations to update Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act by changing rules about how employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
97X

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

612K+
Followers
148K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy