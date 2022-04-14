Strong winds blow dust, dirt and trash across KELOLAND

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve been enjoying warm temperatures this Sunday, but now the winds continue strengthening. We’re seeing widespread gusts 30-40 mph which is kicking up dust and reducing visibility. We climbed to 69° in Albuquerque while Roswell reached 82°. But the spring weather won’t last as much colder and unsettled weather arrives overnight. A powerful storm is deepening over Arizona, spreading rain showers south of Tucson. All this moisture will slowly slide eastward overnight into Monday morning. Expect showers to begin over western New Mexico. Some of this will mix with snow showers, but not much accumulation is expected since it’ll be too warm to start.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 28 DAYS AGO