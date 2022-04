BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has selected Peter Strange to address the university’s graduation class of 2022 at the May 7 commencement ceremony at Salzman Stadium. Strange is the chairman emeritus of Messner, Inc. Under his management, Messer Construction grew from a company with less than 200 employees to a business with nine offices across four states with more than 800 employees.

