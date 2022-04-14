United return to the pitch on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has had a little break since the U.S. Open cup victory over a week ago. Now rested and feeling fresh, the black and yellow will be back on the pitch on Saturday in Phoenix.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 14 de Abril 2022
- Trending: Roswell couple convicted of stealing more than $1M from restaurant
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque speed cameras begin issuing fines in May
- Wildfire: Largest wildfires in New Mexico history
United is currently unbeaten this year at 2-0-2 but is still in the middle of the pack when it comes to USL standings. Phoenix is currently one point above New Mexico in the western conference and currently on a three-match win streak.
“This one of the teams that I would love to beat,” said former Rising and current United player Sam Hamilton. “You know, if we are looking around the league at really anybody in our region I always think there is a little something there. So, yeah I think we are jacked up and focused and we really want 3 points.”
United vs Rising (regular-season version) will take place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0