Albuquerque, NM

United return to the pitch on Saturday

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has had a little break since the U.S. Open cup victory over a week ago. Now rested and feeling fresh, the black and yellow will be back on the pitch on Saturday in Phoenix.

United is currently unbeaten this year at 2-0-2 but is still in the middle of the pack when it comes to USL standings. Phoenix is currently one point above New Mexico in the western conference and currently on a three-match win streak.

“This one of the teams that I would love to beat,” said former Rising and current United player Sam Hamilton. “You know, if we are looking around the league at really anybody in our region I always think there is a little something there. So, yeah I think we are jacked up and focused and we really want 3 points.”

United vs Rising (regular-season version) will take place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.

