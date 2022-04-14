Letter: Jordan teaches wrong things in classroom

I have come to have an even higher regard for teachers. This past week, I conducted my first classroom experience as a substitute, overseeing a group of first-graders. While the majority of the children were willing to follow the customary rules of the classroom, it took only two or three disrupters to throw the room into chaos. After reading about the “Golden State takeover,” wherein a minority of aggressive, far-right militia groups want to be free of “rules,” whether by local, state or federal governments, I shall think of my 6- and 7-year olds. Most tried to follow established routine, do their class work and listen to their teacher. In short, they desired stability. Disruption caused by a few led to confusion, bad behavior and tears in all the rest. Not unlike little children, the general public want order in their lives. They want rules for the public good. They want laws in place for the welfare of all. Without law and order, bedlam ensues.

EDUCATION ・ 24 DAYS AGO