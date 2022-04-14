ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man found Shot to Death at Fire Station in the 6300 block of West Chicago Street

By B. Thompson
Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI – James Andrew Brown, 29-years-old, has been charged, of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting of Jason Cowins, 25-years-old, white a 47-year-old male front seat passenger, both of Detroit. On April 11th, 2022, at approximately 8:41 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to a fire...

