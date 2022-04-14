ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Behrend Seniors Excited for NCAA Tournament Opportunity

By Jay Puskar
yourerie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penn State Behrend men’s volleyball team will be making their first...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

Penn State softball takes two of three from Indiana

Penn State won the series against Indiana after defeating the Hoosiers 8-6 on Easter. Penn State softball takes two of three from Indiana. Erie families gather to celebrate a traditional Easter …. Lake City Fire Department holds 40th annual Easter …. Bird Feeders. Fire destroys Fairview Township trailer. Erie Police...
ERIE, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
Springfield, PA
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
The Herald-Mail

Vote for the Athletes of the Week for April 11-16

It's that time of the week once again. Three Washington County high school boys athletes and three county girls athletes are nominated for this week's athlete of the week honors. Voting will conclude Thursday at noon. This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Vote for the Athletes of the Week for April 11-16
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
yourerie

Play of the Night (4/15/2022)

This week’s Friday Night Lights Play of the Night comes from Friday’s opening round of the Gannon Women’s Invitational at Whispering Woods. Gannon’s Sarah White pitched a shot onto the green on the Par 5 3rd hole. It was so good that it nearly holed out for the eagle.
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy