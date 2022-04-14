ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

CRS Responds to Tropical Storm Megi in the Philippines

MANILA CITY, PHILIPPINES, April 14, 2022 – Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is mounting a response to Tropical Storm Megi, which hit the Philippines Sunday, killing more than 100 people and displacing thousands. The storm caused landslides in the central and southern parts of the country, which are still recovering from Super...

Bunga, Philippines — The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides. Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City in the central province of Leyte in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 80 on Wednesday with scores missing and feared dead, officials said, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in crushed villages. The death toll from Megi is expected to rise as rescue operations switch to recovering bodies. 
341 dead in S.Africa floods as hunt for survivors widens

The death toll from South Africa's "unprecedented" floods climbed to 341 on Thursday as helicopters fanned out across the southeastern city of Durban in an increasingly desperate search for survivors. At a small airport north of Durban, helicopters carried rescuers in and out.
S.Africa deluge easing but flood emergency lingers

Rains were expected to let up in South Africa's flood-ravaged east Sunday after one of the deadliest storms in living memory killed nearly 400 and left tens of thousands homeless Floodwaters engulfed parts of the southeastern coastal city of Durban and surrounding areas this week ripping apart roads, destroying hospitals and sweeping away homes and those trapped inside. "The loss of nearly 400 lives and thousands of homes, as well as the economic impact and the destruction of infrastructure, calls for all hands on deck," said Ramaphosa.
South Africa Braces For More Flooding As Rains Restart In East

Rains that have killed around 400 people and left thousands homeless in South Africa this week began pounding the east coast again on Saturday, threatening more flooding and forcing many to take refuge in community centres and town halls. The heavy downpours in Kwazulu-Natal Province have already knocked out power...
