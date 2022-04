PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Corrine Gaynor, age 85, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday March 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. Shirley was born May 16, 1936, in Boulder, WV, a daughter of the late Dorsey David Markley and...

PHILIPPI, WV ・ 23 DAYS AGO