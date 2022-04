First-time homebuyers are growing increasingly "frustrated" by interest rate hikes and pricey properties presenting new challenges to an already red-hot real estate market. "Only in New York, in Westchester, can I make a six-figure income and have to move into my parents’ basement to try and save more money to be able to afford a home," first-time buyer Sal Costello told FOX Business’ Gerri Willis.

REAL ESTATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO