South Padre Island, TX

Three individuals attempt to smuggle 140 pounds of marijuana

By Naidy Escobar
 3 days ago
At 3:35 a.m.Thursday, near South Padre Island the Coast Guard seized 140 pounds of marijuana.

The South Padre Island Coast Guard was notified that three individuals attempted to cross the Brownsville Ship Channel.

“The Coast Guard remains fiercely committed to stopping individuals from illegally smuggling drugs into U.S. territory, safeguarding our borders, and protecting our citizens," said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Dan Ippolito, commanding officer.

A 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat intercepted the individuals. Upon the arrival of the crew, the individuals were detained and were found with marijuana in their possession.

The Coast Guard transported the individuals to Customs and Border Patrol in Port Isabel, Texas.

“It is only through close coordination with our interagency partners that our crews are able to detect and respond swiftly to illegal activities along the border," said Ippolito.

