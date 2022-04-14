ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, PA

HAZMAT Called To Penn-American Water Facility In Baldwin For Chemical Leak

 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A chemical leak brought several first responders to the Penn-American Water treatment facility in Baldwin Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed HAZMAT, police and fire were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Baldwin police said the chemical leak was quickly identified and site cleanup was underway.

Police said there was never any danger to the public, and it won’t affect the water supply.

