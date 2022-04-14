HAZMAT Called To Penn-American Water Facility In Baldwin For Chemical Leak

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A chemical leak brought several first responders to the Penn-American Water treatment facility in Baldwin Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed HAZMAT, police and fire were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Baldwin police said the chemical leak was quickly identified and site cleanup was underway.

Police said there was never any danger to the public, and it won’t affect the water supply.