ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Restaurants continue to struggle with staffing shortages as Green Bay, Door County promotional events pushed back to 2023

By Noelle Friel
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVJ3B_0f9jj7cw00

Since it’s inception in 2013, Green Bay Restaurant Week has aimed to bring new business to local restaurants. But due to current staffing shortages, promotional events like Restaurant Week have become more than some local restaurants can take on.

"Staffing situations are still not to the extent that restaurants would need them to be for such an influx of patrons coming during one week like Restaurant Week," said Cameron Teske, the vice president of visitor experiences at Discover Green Bay.

Discover Green Bay , which organizes the event every year, canceled Restaurant Week 2022 after listening to concerns from participating restaurants. Teske says the workers shortage, combined with spiking food inflation, made it difficult for many restaurants to accommodate the extra traffic and offer discount menu items.

“Going into a super special promoted week, really encouraging everyone to go out to eat that week and adding that much more volume to those restaurants, it's just a little bit more than they can handle,” Teske said.

Nicky's Lionhead Tavern in De Pere usually participates in Restaurant Week every year. But with a lack of staff, manager Cynthia Rockey says it would've been impossible to serve the extra crowds. The restaurant is currently hiring servers, bartenders, and kitchen staff.

“Sometimes we’ve had to turn some people away because we had a packed house and just couldn’t get them in the door,” Rockey said.

Door County restaurants are feeling staffing shortages as well. Door County North , a Door County business association, recently postponed it’s annual Uncork Summer Food-Wine-Music Festival until 2023 due the strain it would have put on caterers. Door County North will instead host the Door County North Country Fair in its place in June of this year.

“It does create a lot more pressure," said Door County North community coordinator Mickie Rasch. "Uncork Summer for many of them was pretty much an entire day of an off-site catering gig, so that takes staff away from what they’re trying to do at their regular business.”

Teske says Discover Green Bay plans to bring back Restaurant Week in 2023 and re-work the event to meet restaurant's needs.

"We can have an opportunity now to really take a look, adjust, evolve, and bring back Restaurant Week 2023 as it’ll work for everyone involved,” Teske said.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Green Bay, WI
City
De Pere, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Door County, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Door County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
Green Bay, WI
Business
Door County, WI
Government
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Green Bay Restaurant Week#Restaurant Week 2022#Lionhead Tavern
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Fish Fry Tour

Join Milwaukee Food & City Tours to find out! We are taking to the streets to sample our favorites around town with you. We can almost guarantee that there is one spot on this tour route that you’ve never been to before!. Why did the fish fry start? What...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy