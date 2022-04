Monroe County will soon see the first fruits of a roughly $26 billion national opioid settlement that was finalized last month. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel provided an update on several pending, opioid-related lawsuits during a luncheon she attended last Friday at the Monroe Community Mental Health Authority. This included a $26 billion settlement with pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corp. that was finalized at the end of February.

