Sit ’N Stay Pets: April showers bring puddle dangers?

Ah…the joys of Spring are here, bringing budding flowers and an urge to be in the fresh outdoors. Undoubtedly, you and your fur babies are in the mood to amble through our myriad area parks, beaches and green spaces.

While the fresh air and activity are great for animals and humans, there are some dangers lurking for your companion right in that innocuous looking puddle or stream. Canine companions are often notorious for slurping from any water source they find, but here are a couple of infections you can avoid by working on “training away” some of those potentially harmful habits.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, (AVMA) Cryptosporidiosis is an illness transmitted by a parasite, which is know to pose infection risk for humans, canines and horses. The single celled organism is shed by animals, often in their stool. The waste material can be carried by streams or creeks or can simply remain on the ground where rainwater may fall forming a puddle laced with potential infection. Canines may experience diarrhea or can be asymptomatic, with potential spread as stool material is handled.

Another concerning infection is leptospirosis, which is a bacterial infection. Infected animals spread the bacteria through their urine, which can either be directly placed in puddles, streams or ponds, or be carried in by rainfall. Both animals and humans can be exposed even while simply wading into infected bodies of water.

According to AVMA:

“The signs of leptospirosis in dogs vary and can be vague. Infected dogs might not show any signs of disease, or they may exhibit fever, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, weakness and depression, stiffness or infertility. Younger animals may be more likely to develop the disease.”

Last but not least Raccoon Roundworm (Baylisascaris procyonis) can be transferred in water or soil. Raccons tend to use specific “latrine areas.” In these locations there can be high concentrations of the roundworm eggs which can survive for months or even years. The AVMA reports that, “Signs of illness include fatigue, blindness, incoordination and other nervous system problems. It is possible that an infected dog could shed eggs that can infect its owner. It has been suggested that monthly heartworm preventives may decrease the risk of infection in dogs.”

