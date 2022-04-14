Nebraska politicians react to Herbster allegations

Following a report by Aaron Sanderford in the Nebraska Examiner on Thursday, state politicians are reacting to allegations that Republican candidate for governor, Charles Herbster inappropriately touched, kissed and groped women between 2017 and this year.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has endorsed Herbster's opponent for the Republican nomination. In an emailed statement the governor wrote:

“This is beyond horrible. Charles W. Herbster should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment. Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership. I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to respect, support, and stand with these survivors, who had the courage to tell the truth about what happened to them. These brave women have Susanne’s and my full support.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb issued the following statement:

“Reprehensible behavior seems to have become commonplace in the Republican Party,” she said. “Nebraska needs a governor like Carol Blood who will work to better the lives of hard-working Nebraskans. Herbster is trying to use his fortune to buy the governor’s job. Pillen is using Gov. Ricketts millions to try to buy the governor's job. The real choice for change and values that reflect Nebraskans is Carol Blood.”

Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch said in an emailed statement:

"The sexual assault allegations that have been reported on in the media are serious. Without casting judgment in this matter, the NEGOP condemns all forms of sexual assault and believes any allegation must be investigated appropriately. Per the NEGOP Constitution, the party remains neutral in the Governor's primary. Republican voters will examine these allegations as they weigh all the candidates in the race as the May 10th primary approaches. For clarification, the event in question was a Douglas County Republican Party event, not a Nebraska Republican Party event."

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert emailed a statement on Thursday afternoon:

"The allegations by eight women against Charles Herbster are deeply troubling. I am also disturbed by the response of Hal Daub in supporting Mr. Herbster and further demeaning Senator Julie Slama. If the allegations of sexual assault are true, they are actions that disqualify Mr. Herbster from serving as governor of Nebraska. Though both men have been supporters of mine, I have zero tolerance for such behavior. Both men should be embarrassed by their conduct."

Stothert is referring to a conversation that former Omaha Mayor and Congressman Hal Daub made in a phone call with 3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper.

State Senator Tom Briese of Albion, who stood behind Herbster at a press conference but has not formally endorsed him, told Jon Kipper he's still gathering facts:

“The conduct being alleged is reprehensible and it doesn’t sound like the Charles Herbster I know.”

NU Regent Jim Pillen, who is running against Herbster in the Republican primary race wrote:

Another candidate for governor, Republican Omaha State Senator Brett Lindstrom told 3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper:

“I was disgusted reading the stories of my colleague, Sen. Slama, and the other brave women who came forward today. As a husband and father of two young daughters, this is personal. We need to listen to and stand with the victims.”

Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, Theresa Thibodeau issued the following statement:

“The allegations outlined against Charles Herbster are morally repugnant and in stark contrast to the principles of basic human decency. I applaud the courageous women who came forward to share their experiences and advocate for those who do not feel they have a voice. All leaders, both in the public and private sector, are obligated to promote an environment where victims of sexual assault feel they can speak out without threats of violence or intimidation. Sexual assault remains the most underreported crime for a reason. I unequivocally support Senator Julie Slama and the seven brave young women who shared their stories. I pray that these women receive the justice and healing that they deserve.”

