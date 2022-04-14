ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Man Charged With Several Felonies After Mechanical Issue Ends Pursuit In Valencia

By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canyon Country man was arrested for several felonies after his vehicle experienced a major mechanical issue while fleeing law enforcement in Valencia on Tuesday. A crime suppression operation led by the Juvenile Intervention Team (J-Team) resulted in several felony arrests, including one made while patrolling Castaic, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga,...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Not Bringing Woman Home As Promised

A man was arrested for felony kidnapping Friday and released on bond after he allegedly drove the victim into the Grapevine after promising to take her home. Around 4 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 49600 block of Gorman Post Road in Gorman regarding a check the area call for service, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested After Attempting To Break Into Valencia Home

A burglary suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to break into a Valencia home Sunday. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 27400 block of Scrub Oak Court in Valencia regarding an attempted burglary report call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KATV

Conway teen involved in police pursuit, charged with two felony counts

Little Rock (KATV) — Conway police were engaged in a vehicle pursuit that involved a teenager Friday night. According to a post from the agency's Twitter and Facebook accounts, officers were traveling eastbound on Skyline Drive when a vehicle with no license plate pulled out in front of their patrol unit from O’Byrant Street at around 7:15 p.m.
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Valencia, CA
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Convicted Felon#Crime#Santa Clarita Valley
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

30 arrested for violent crimes in three-day LA sweep

Thirty suspects wanted for violent crimes — including murder, sexual assault and robbery — were arrested in a three-day sweep last month in Los Angeles. The arrests were made between March 28 and March 30 as part of Operation FAST, a joint operation lead Los Angeles police and the U.S. Marshals Service. The operation was designed to target "street level criminal activity," the LAPD said in a news release Wednesday. Of the 30 suspects, 10 were wanted for murder, nine for attempted murder, three for armed robbery and three for child sexual abuse. Ten guns were also seized.The operation was part of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes law enforcement agencies from across Southern California. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily Jeffersonian

Man faces felony drug possession charges after raid in Cambridge

A city resident is facing multiple felony drug charges after Cambridge police officers executed a search warrant at a Steubenville Avenue residence identified as being the home of his mother. Drew S. "Termite" Baldwin, 28, is facing single counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and possession cocaine, a second-degree felony, filed by investigators on March 17. ...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy