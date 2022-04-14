ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Four people, including 13-year-old girl, killed in Yamhill County crash

Four people were killed Sunday in a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Oregon 18 in Yamhill County, troopers say. Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver; Vam Tran of Vancouver; Philip...

