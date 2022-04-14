ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Samsung sales reps are allegedly working without pay

By Haroun Adamu
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Product pages on Samsung's US website have a "Chat with an Expert" button that allows potential buyers to ask questions about the product before purchasing. These queries are answered by sales reps contracted through staffing agency Ibbu, not through Samsung itself, and are meant to guide you through the purchase and...

