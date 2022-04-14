Firefighters battle brush fire near Community School of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — North Collier Firefighters responded to a brush fire behind Community School of Naples located at 13275 Livingston Road that grew up to two acres Thursday evening.

The fire has since been 100% contained, fire officials said.

Crews used choppers to drop water on the fire and help douse the blaze.

A regional lacrosse match between CSN and Canterbury is canceled due to the fire. Both teams rescheduled due to the smoke.

No structures or people were threatened in the blaze.

