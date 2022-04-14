ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Firefighters battle brush fire near Community School of Naples

By Victoria Costa
 3 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — North Collier Firefighters responded to a brush fire behind Community School of Naples located at 13275 Livingston Road that grew up to two acres Thursday evening.

The fire has since been 100% contained, fire officials said.

Crews used choppers to drop water on the fire and help douse the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhEOa_0f9jfm6q00

A regional lacrosse match between CSN and Canterbury is canceled due to the fire. Both teams rescheduled due to the smoke.

No structures or people were threatened in the blaze.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.

Comments / 0

