(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- The comedic play Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and the Hasbro board game, will be presented on April 29th and 30th at 7:30pm at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center. This production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 27 DAYS AGO