Wichita, KS

Woman sentenced in fatal crash during Wichita police chase

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
WICHITA (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison after a May 2019 crash during a police chase killed two people...

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

