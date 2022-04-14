ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family searching for answers following father's homicide over the weekend

By Adam Schumes
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A New York family with ties to Indianapolis is searching for answers after their father, Sebastian Reyes, was shot and killed on Saturday in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

“You just got to cherish the loved ones man," Ti-Risse Reyes, son of Sebastian Reyes, said. "You never know when your last time seeing them or anything."

Ti-Risse Reyes describes his father as a kind-hearted man who would help anybody at anytime. He also described his father as tough.

“My dad was just like another dad, he loved his children," Ti-Resse Reyes said. "Life wasn’t easy growing up in New York City."

Metro Police said that 56-year-old Sebastian Reyes was found injured in an alley behind a home when officers got the call shortly before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of West 39th St.

Reyes was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, the Reyes family just wants to know who shot and killed their dad.

“We love him and we are going to make sure he go out the way that he believed in," Ti-Resse Reyes said. "So whatever we could do to make it comfortable for my family, for my mother, my sister, my grandmother — everybody in the family, that’s what we are going to do."

Ti-Risse Reyes said that he is hoping that at least one person would hear his father's story and come forward with answers.

“I mean the universe is going to take care of him,” Ti-Risse Reyes said.

Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison runs the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition . Their mission is to reduce gun violence by patrolling neighborhoods around Indianapolis.

“This neighborhood has gone 14 months without a homicide,” Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison said.

The Butler-Tarkington neighborhood is one of the neighborhoods that Ten Point patrols.

“It had gone 365 days four times out of the last six years," Harrison said. "The neighborhood has seen a lot of success but there has been times when some violence in the neighborhood."

Ti-RisseReyes is hoping that the neighborhood speaks up and brings justice to his family.

