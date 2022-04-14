ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Derry to mark 25 years of Good Friday agreement with John Hume musical

By Harriet Sherwood Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAOYV_0f9jee9f00
John Hume as a young man. The new musical drama hopes to ‘present his life and work with great integrity but also joy’.

A musical drama about the life of John Hume, one of the main forces behind the Good Friday agreement, will be staged next year to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic deal that helped end 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.

Beyond Belief, written by Damian Gorman with music by Brian O’Doherty, is the second part of a “peace-building trilogy” at the Playhouse in Hume’s home town, Derry, after The White Handkerchief, a play about the events of Bloody Sunday, earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMCG8_0f9jee9f00
Writer Damian Gorman at the Playhouse. Photograph: The Playhouse /PA

Mo Hume, the late politician’s daughter, said the play would “present his life and work with great integrity but also joy. My father’s career had many triumphs, many hardships, but he was a warm, kind and funny family man, a man who loved to sing. He was a very proud Derry man.”

Hume’s family and the John and Pat Hume Foundation are supporting the production.

Hume – the leader of the Northern Irish nationalist party the SDLP for more than 20 years, a Westminster MP and a member of the European parliament – helped persuade the IRA to give up its armed struggle. He argued that nationalists and unionists needed to share power and pursue their goals by peaceful, democratic means.

After the Good Friday agreement was signed on 10 April 1998, with the UK prime minister Tony Blair declaring the “hand of history is upon our shoulder”, Hume and the Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble were jointly awarded the Nobel peace prize.

Brid Rodgers, a former SDLP deputy leader and a friend of Hume’s, said: “A lot of people think of John Hume as a figure in history; not many know the real, human John Hume. As well as being an innovator, motivator and inspiring a generation, he was good fun. No party was ever complete without John singing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrKBw_0f9jee9f00
Spectacles belonging to John Hume atop a signed copy of the Good Friday agreement. Photograph: The Playhouse /PA

The drama will show Hume at his strongest and his weakest, said its director, Kieran Griffiths. Hume had dementia towards the end of his life. “When he was most vulnerable, he’d sometimes be lost in his own city. People in Derry would gently take his arm and see him home, without any sense of shaming.”

Griffiths added: “His relationship with his wife, Pat, is crucial – they were a joint force. In a very simple sense, Beyond Belief is a love story.”

When Hume died in August 2020, Covid restrictions meant there could be only a small funeral. “People were robbed of the chance to say a proper goodbye. I’m hoping the play will give the community and the wider diaspora a chance to lay their hands on him.”

In recent years, the power-sharing arrangements set up under the Good Friday agreement have been periodically in jeopardy. Rodgers said: “This drama will remind people what’s at stake, what John was trying to achieve and how important it is that it endures.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Trimble
Person
John Hume
Person
Tony Blair
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday Agreement#Performing#Pat Hume Foundation#Northern Irish#Nationalist Party#European#Sdlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

The Suspect becomes the Convict, but the ‘Lion of Kyiv’ is sure to keep lying

It had all been going so well. After his successful, surprise weekend trip to Ukraine, Boris Johnson had been enjoying his newfound status as “The Lion of Kyiv” during a few days off at Chequers. Then had come the news that the Metropolitan police had now issued more than 50 fixed-penalty notices (FPN). And that’s before they had even got to work on the really serious parties. If only he had put the ruthless and forensic Christopher Geidt in charge of the investigation. Then no one would have been any the wiser about any of the parties.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Sweden and Finland make moves to join Nato

Sweden’s ruling party has begun debating whether the country should join Nato, and neighbouring Finland expects to reach a decision within weeks, as Moscow warned that the Nordic nations’ accession would “not bring stability” to Europe. Both countries are officially non-aligned militarily, but public support for...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy