ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

British camping holidays boom in pandemic, figures show

By Zoe Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jucul_0f9jedGw00
Will Britain keep the camping habit now international travel restrictions have been lifted?

The prospect of makeshift beds, campfire cuisine and long-drop loos used to be a turn-off for holidaymakers but new research underlines the scale of the domestic camping boom during Covid, as millions have swapped foreign sun loungers for s’mores and sleeping bags.

One in five British adults have been on a camping or caravan holiday since the pandemic began, according to market researchers Mintel. Of these about 4.5 million were sleeping in a tent or caravan for the first time, it estimated.

With overseas trips often out of reach, spending on these kinds of trips surged to £2.7bn in 2021. That was nearly 80% more than in 2020 when lockdowns decimated travel plans.

The affordability of these types of holidays is traditionally the main attraction but the pandemic saw an influx of more affluent families on campsites, Mintel said. Almost four in 10 “Covid campers” had a household income above £50,000, compared with about a fifth of those who camped or caravanned pre-crisis.

“Many of these customers are likely to have substituted planned holidays abroad for staycations,” said John Worthington, Mintel’s senior travel analyst – and it remains to be seen if they will go again as overseas travel opens up, albeit against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis.

The “rising cost of living crisis has the potential to dampen consumer spending on all holiday types”, he said. “Camping and caravanning, however, hold the advantage of being seen as an affordable holiday. Our research shows that ‘low cost’ is seen as the leading attraction for consumers.”

He added that this part of the holiday market had prospered before when people were encountering financial hardship, such as during the 2009 recession, when they traded more expensive trips abroad for budget domestic holidays.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“In the short-term, the cost of living crisis might bring in those with tighter household budgets who are cutting back on more expensive holidays, including a potential trip abroad,” said Worthington.

Organisations such as the Camping and Caravanning Club are among the groups to have reported strong bookings before the Easter getaway suggesting Britons, who have invested thousands pounds in a caravan or other holiday vehicles, including motorhomes and converted vans, are eager to use them again.

Last year dealerships struggled to get their hands on enough vans as a growing number of under-40s, including new dog owners, bought homes on wheels. Britons also bought large quantities of camping supplies, almost cleaning out specialist stores ahead of the summer holidays.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Camping Sites#Easter#Pandemic#Uk#British#Covid
Time Out Global

Revealed: the best-value holiday destinations for British travellers in 2022

In the UK, inflation is at the highest it’s been in decades, household bills are skyrocketing, and the country could be on the brink of a full-blown cost-of-living crisis. But why should that mean you can’t go away? Everyone should be able to escape the daily grind every once in a while – without having to break the bank.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Clothes sales jumped 13% in month as fashion-conscious Britons returned to parties and offices reopened post pandemic, official figures show

Fashion-conscious Britons turned back to shopping for clothes again in February as parties restarted and offices reopened following the easing of Omicron restrictions. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that clothing sales jumped more than 13% compared with January 2022, bucking the overall trend across British retailers.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy