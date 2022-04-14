Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, dead at 34

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for California rock ‘n’ roll group Dance Gavin Dance, died Wednesday, the band said on social media. He was 34.

The band, which was formed in Sacramento in 2005, did not release a cause of death, The Sacramento Bee reported. Feerick joined the band on tour in 2009 and become an official member in 2013, according to the newspaper.

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night,” the band wrote in social media posts Thursday. “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

Dance Gavin Dance was set to headline a one-day festival in Sacramento on Saturday, Billboard reported. The band is the organizer and headliner of Swanfest. The event, named for lead guitarist Will Swan, had been scheduled to be the opening stop on the band’s 19-leg U.S. tour.

The event had been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Bee.

The band is also scheduled to perform at the When We Were Young festival in October, according to Billboard.

©2022 Cox Media Group